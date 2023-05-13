CONTINGENCY PLAN NEEDED TO PREVENT WATER SUPPLY DISRUPTION IN KKIA – SHAHELMY

A contingency plan must be put in place and properly implemented to prevent water supply disruption at Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) from recurring, said Sabah Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

Shahelmey who is the state Works Minister said the water supply in KKIA was restored around 2 pm on May 12, and stressed that the disruption was inappropriate due to the planned maintenance works to wash the water tank.

"We are investigating why (no water supply), because it was scheduled maintenance. So, contingency plans should have been made before starting all (scheduled maintenance). We are waiting for the report.

"We will take measures to prevent this from recurring in the future during maintenance works," he told reporters at his Aidilfitri Open House at Dewan Sri Putatan today.

Yesterday, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) told all airlines to fill up their aircraft with sufficient water at the point of origin before departing for KKIA due to supply disruption at the airport.

Meanwhile, Shahelmey said he was still dissatisfied with the water supply distribution system by the Sabah State Water Department (JANS), hence thorough steps must be taken to resolve the issue.

"I myself have requested the setting up of a special committee to improve the distribution of water supply, including on the west coast of Sabah," he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency