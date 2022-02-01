Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. (CATL) and TES sign a strategic overseas agreement (OSA)

CATL, the global leader of innovative energy technologies, has selected TES to deliver after-sales services for its battery products.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This initial agreement will see TES Sustainable Battery Solutions service CATL’s clients, who use its energy storage solutions in 12 countries within Asia-Pacific (APAC).

The rollout will be delivered over three phases, providing after-sales services to CATL’s clients. This includes investigation into product failures, repair, and replacements, early warning, and alarm troubleshooting, preventive maintenance, and software updates for battery management units and cell supervision circuits.

TES Sustainable Battery Solutions has already started supporting CATL in the collection and recycling of batteries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and APAC. The next steps in the growth of the partnership include establishing a training center in Singapore and collaborating on research and development projects, such as how to meet the increase in the share of lithium Ferro (iron) phosphate (LFP) batteries, now growing in global production. Those plans dovetail into TES’s broader sustainable battery solutions 4R strategy for lithium-ion batteries: Repair & Remanufacture, Repurpose & Reuse, Recycle & Recover.

Given TES’s global expertise and reach, and CATL’s market dominance in lithium-ion battery manufacturing, this partnership will pave the way for further agreements. This will not only extend the breadth of services offered across TES’s 4R strategy but, importantly, it will extend those services across new geographies as well.

The partnership has already seen TES Sustainable Battery Solutions being presented with a plaque in recognition for becoming a two-star overseas OSA provider for APAC, one of only two providers hand-selected for each region. The accolade is given based upon considerations such as facility layout, the level of service offered by engineers, the capability of the company, and cooperation, among several other factors.

The two companies’ strategic alignment runs deep and is also closely aligned with their visions of a circular economy, with the objective to close the loop on battery treatment through research and development projects.

“We are already well underway strategizing how this partnership with CATL will grow,” notes Terence Ng, Executive Chairman of TES. “We are honored to be trusted by CATL, and we are excited to be partnering with them in new markets, territories, and services; this agreement is just the beginning.”

Thomas Holberg, Global Vice President of TES Sustainable Battery Solutions, added, “TES is well-positioned with ambitious plans within the sustainable battery solutions space. We already have plans to build on our existing global network of recycling facilities in Grenoble, Singapore, and, more recently, in the port of Rotterdam. CATL will be an important partner for TES on many levels as we continue to grow.”

A new battery recycling site in Shanghai is due to be commissioned by the end of this quarter and will serve as a springboard for the development of a much larger site in Northern China over the next two years.

Since its formation in 2005, TES has grown to become a global leader in sustainable technology services and bespoke solutions that help clients manage the commissioning, deployment, and retirement of technology devices and components.

It provides comprehensive services for technology devices throughout their lifecycle—from deployment to decommissioning to disposition—all the way through to recycling and end-of-life repurposing. This includes innovating new processes to leverage the value of locked-in assets if they are to be recycled, such as its proprietary lithium battery recycling process, which extracts scarce materials from used batteries at purity rates high enough that they can be reused in the manufacturing supply chain.

TES’s mission is to make a decade of difference by securely, safely, and sustainably transforming and repurposing 1 billion kg of assets by 2030. The 42 owned facilities in 21 countries offer unmatched service-level consistency, consistent commercials, lower logistics costs, local in-region compliance experts, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement globally.

TES creates outstanding value for its clients, employees, stakeholders, and the global community by leveraging a unique combination of security, value recovery, and environmental expertise. It focuses exclusively on eliminating the risks surrounding data security, compliance, and environmental impact while maximizing value recovery for businesses around the world.

