CONTAMINATED MUSSELS: N. SEMBILAN GOVT TO STUDY IMPACT ON FISHERMEN, ENTREPRENEURS

SEREMBAN, The Negeri Sembilan government will study the impact of the biotoxin contamination case on the mussel farming industry in Port Dickson before taking appropriate measures to help affected fishermen and entrepreneurs. Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said that the state government always pays attention to entrepreneurs and fishermen, especially after Singapore took action to impose limitations on the distribution and purchase of mussels from Port Dickson 'The mussel industry in this state is not big but only a downstream industry among the fishermen to generate income. Even though the number is not many, we want to see the effect of this on coastal fishermen and will take the next step," he told reporters after officiating the Mantai Rayo 2024 programme here today. Yesterday, Singapore reportedly imposed limitations on the distribution and purchase of mussels from Port Dickson, as they have been found to contain harmful biotoxins. Singapore Food Agency (SFA) reportedly received confirmati on from the Department of Fisheries (DOF) Malaysia on the matter and is working with importers to verify the source of their mussel imports and ensure that they are not imported from the area. On April 4, the Department of Fisheries deputy director-general (Management) Wan Aznan Abdullah reportedly said that the laboratory analysis of the Kuala Lumpur Fisheries Biosecurity Centre found that there was harmful algae, which caused the mussels in Port Dickson waters to be contaminated and unsafe to eat. Meanwhile, Aminuddin said as many as 16,000 kilogrammes of beef were supplied at the Mantai Rayo statewide, sold at RM35 per kg which is cheaper than the market. Source: BERNAMA News Agency