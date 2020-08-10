Container ship rams North Harbor pier

A cargo ship on Monday accidentally rammed a portion of Pier 2 in North Harbor, Manila, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

In a situation report, the PCG said the accident involved MV Ocean Abundance, a cargo vessel with 5,593 gross tonnage (GT) owned by Oceanic Container Lines Incorporated, and damaged five to 10 meters of Pier 2 at around 3:10 a.m.

It said the initial investigation showed the incident was caused by technical malfunction as reported by the ship’s crew.

“According to the crew, the incident was caused by an engine problem as the reverse of said vessel malfunctioned,” the PCG said.

While the ship sustained damage on the bow, it said there were no signs of an oil spill in the area.

DAMAGED BOW. The bow of MV Ocean Abundance after the ramming incident. While the damage is apparent, the PCG said the incident had no trace of an oil spill in the area. (Photo courtesy of PCG)

Meanwhile, PCG personnel in its sub-station in North Harbor will continue to monitor the area and report on any development, it said.

Source : Philippines News Agency