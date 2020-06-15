Contact tracing of E. Samar’s first Covid-19 case continues

The Eastern Samar provincial government has assured that best efforts are made to manage the province’s first coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) case and avoid local transmission.

In a statement on Monday, Governor Ben Evardone said he had ordered the local government of Mercedes town to place Palamrag village, or if necessary the entire town, under a 24-hour lockdown to facilitate the contact tracing.

“I would like to assure everybody that we will do our best to protect the health and safety of our people. We need your full cooperation and prayers,” he said.

The concerned local government and rural health units, the provincial health office, and the Philippine National Police, have immediately started the contact tracing activities hours after the Department of Health (DOH) announced its first coronavirus case late Saturday.

The patient is a 29-year-old male overseas Filipino worker, currently admitted at the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center here, the DOH said.

Evardone said all those who have primary exposure to the patient, including the emergency response team who picked him up at the Tacloban airport and his three siblings, are now in isolation.

All secondary contacts, or those who have exposure to the primary contacts, are now daily monitored and advised to minimize their movements, he added.

Since the Covid-29 outbreak in the country, a total of 200 cases have been confirmed in Eastern Visayas, including 34 recoveries and zero death.

Source : Philippines News Agency