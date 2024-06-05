CONSUMERS HOPE WATER SUPPLY RESUMES SWIFTLY

KUALA LUMPUR, Daily activities and businesses continue as usual in the Klang Valley despite several areas having been affected by scheduled water supply interruptions, with consumers hoping that the water supply resumes swiftly. Checks by Bernama at several locations found food vendors mostly using disposable plates and utensils to save water, while water tankers are provided at healthcare facilities. Mastura Fahry, 39, a mixed rice vendor, said the stored water was primarily used for cooking and washing. "We have stored water in advance. However, we are concerned that the stored water may not be sufficient, so we use it for essential purposes. Muhammad Syafiq Kamaludin, 31, who is in charge of managing facilities at a health clinic here, express gratitude for the assistance provided by Air Selangor in supplying water for the premises. "Clinics require a significant amount of water to manage patients and for laboratory use. So, we are thankful for the water tankers that are on standby to assist us," he said. Meanwhile, housewife Ramjan Bibi Ponondden, 58, hoped the scheduled water disruption would be fully resolved within the stipulated time. "I have stored water, but I feel it is only enough for one day. If the disruption lasts longer, it may not be sufficient," she said. Waffle seller, Hasrida Masriwan, 39, said her business had been temporarily closed from today until the water supply was fully restored, expectedly by Friday. "I run my business from home on a small scale. I have stored water, but it is for family use. So, I hope the water supply will be fully restored soon so I can resume my business as usual," she said. Earlier, Air Selangor announced that users would receive water supply gradually beginning 3 am tomorrow (June 6), following the completion of maintenance and asset replacement works at the Sungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant (LRA SSP1) at 7 pm today. It said that the restoration of water supply in the affected areas was expected to reach around 20 per cent at 3 pm tomorro w and up to 90 per cent by 3am the following day (June 7). Source: BERNAMA News Agency