KUCHING, Sarawak will consult with Attorney General, Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh, to determine the most appropriate term to replace the word "state" in 'Sarawak State Legislative Assembly', based on the Federal Constitution. Chief Minister, Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, emphasised that considering Malaysia's position as a member of the Commonwealth, the term used should also align with the legal practices of that organisation. "We also want feedback from the public regarding the preferred terminology, so we will adjust it according to the laws, especially those practised in Commonwealth countries. "In Commonwealth countries, they use terms like 'provincial legislature'; for example, in Canada, they refer to it as 'provincial parliament'... We cannot use the term 'territory'; otherwise, we would be a Federal Territory," he said. Abang Johari was speaking to reporters after a Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at the residence of Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, here today. He said the state committee, represented by Deputy Minister of Law, Malaysia Agreement 1963 and State-Federal Relations, Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali will discuss the matter with Ahmad Terrirudin. Yesterday, the Speaker of the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly, Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, proposed that the Sarawak executive branch must decide on a more suitable term to replace the word 'state' in 'Sarawak State Legislative Assembly'. He believed that in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), which recognises Sarawak as a territory and not one of the 13 states, the term should be dropped. Source: BERNAMA News Agency