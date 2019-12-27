Construction of regional evacuation center in Bulacan starts

The construction of a PHP30-million regional evacuation center inside the Malolos City Government Center here has begun.

Marlou l. Salazar, the director of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) 3 (Central Luzon), said the construction of a permanent regional evacuation center aims to serve residents of the coastal areas, who are affected by typhoons and other disasters.

"The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has designed the regional evacuation center complete with the basic facilities needed for temporary residents," Salazar said.

It will have a decent bathroom for both men and women, as well as a laundry area, water tank, and pump generator room to ensure 24-hour water supply. It will also ensure a comfortable sleeping area for the evacuees.

Salazar also said there is a provision for pharmacy and infirmary.

During one of the visits by DPWH-3 Director Roseller Tolentino in Bulacan, he said the regional evacuation center is designed specifically to be disaster-resilient to ensure that everyone in the area is protected.

The regional evacuation center is located just a few meters from the new City Hall of Malolos within the 10-hectare Malolos City Government Center.

The lot was formerly owned by the Philippine Information Agency (PIA). The ownership of the 10-hectare lot was transferred to the Malolos City Government through Proclamation 597 by then-president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo in 2004.

When the project is completed, the OCD will assist the Department of Health and the Department of Social Welfare and Development in managing the facility during the evacuation.

Meanwhile, the Malolos City government will oversee the maintenance of the regional evacuation center.

