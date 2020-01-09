Construction of People’s Republica Park in Bulacan starts

The construction of the People's Republica Park which will feature some of the province's historical attractions is now in full blast.

Mayor Gilbert Gatchalian said the park located in front of the new city hall here will showcase some of the symbols on how this city became the center of the Philippine Republic.

Based on the design of Engineer Rommel Javier of the City Engineering Office, the monument of General Isidoro Torres will be the centerpiece of People's Republica Park.

Torres, who was born in Barangay Matimbo here, led the revolutions against Spaniards in Bustos and San Miguel, Bulacan in 1896 and in Macabebe, Pampanga in 1898.

During the administration of then President Emilio Aguinaldo, Torres also played an important role in how Malolos became the venue of the opening ceremony of the First Congress, and the drafting of the first Constitution until the inauguration of the First Philippine Republic.

He was appointed by President Aguinaldo to lead the army against the Spaniards in this province.

Torres' monument will be surrounded by buntings that show the evolution of Philippine flags, from the colors used during the time of the Katipunan under the leadership of Gat Andres Bonifacio.

It will be lined up with the flag of Mangdiwang, which is the constitution of the Katipunan under General Mariano Alvarez; Magdiwang of the Katipunan under President Aguinaldo; the flag used in Unang Sigaw sa Balintawak; the black flag with the skull of General Mariano Llanera; the flag of Matagumpay by General Pio Valenzuela; the one used by General Gregorio del Pilar in the Battle of the Pasong Tirad; and the flag used during the proclamation of Independence on June 12, 1898.

The Philippine flag will be raised at the standard level of 40-foot high. The size of the People's Republica Park will be 3,486 square meters.

The park is part of the 10-hectare property of the Malolos City Government Center which was formerly owned by the Philippine Information Agency. It was in 2004 when President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo handed it over to the Malolos City Government under Proclamation 597.

Reden Dela Cruz of the City Planning and Development Office (CPDO) said the total project cost is PHP26 million.

The budget came from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Local Government Support Fund-Assistance to Cities (LGSF-AC) under the Green, Green, Green assistance program of the Duterte administration, he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency