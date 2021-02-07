Construction of CamSur’s mega ecotourism road starts

The groundworks have started for the PHP14.97-billion Pasacao-Balatan tourism coastal highway in Camarines Sur, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Bicol said.

DPWH-Bicol regional director Virgilio Eduarte, in an interview on Thursday, said the project is seen to promote ecotourism and boost the local economy of the province.

He said their office initially received PHP405.6 million from the national government as allotted in the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2018, 2019, and 2020 to start the road construction.

“This other mega tourism road network is being expected to be completed and open to motorists by 2022,” Eduarte told the Philippine News Agency.

He said the project is a 40.69-kilometer coastal road with 13 bridges covering five towns — Pasacao, San Fernando, Minalabac, Bula and Balatan.

The road will barrel through 15 villages of those towns.

“Upon completion of the project, the travel time from Pasacao to Balatan and vice versa will be reduced by more than two hours,” Eduarte said.

The road network is included in the flagship project of the National Economic and Development Authority and the “Build, Build, Build” program of President Rodrigo Duterte which aims to usher the “Golden age of infrastructure” in the Philippines.