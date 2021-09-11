Constellation Brands Excite New York Football Fans With New, Multi-Year NFL Partnership, Teaming Up With Giants, Jets and Metlife Stadium

“The new Corona Beach Club and Modelo Cantina will truly amplify the fan experience on gameday as well as all of our other events during the year,” said Ron VanDeVeen, MetLife Stadium President and CEO. “As we prepare to launch into a full NFL season and with a packed event schedule around the corner in 2022, MetLife Stadium is the perfect venue to create these branded spaces for the best fans in football”.

As part of this new partnership, Constellation Brands is unveiling multiple branded activation spaces within MetLife Stadium. The 200-level East Mezzanine Club (42,500 sq. ft.) will be branded the Corona Beach Club and will be open for fans looking to enjoy La Vida Más Fina (The Fine Life). Additionally, the Modelo Cantina, an enclosed bar totaling 3,100 sq. ft., will be located outside of section 142 on the Main Concourse level. See visuals and renderings of activation spaces here .

Modelo Especial, brewed for those with The Fighting Spirit™, is now an official beer sponsor of the New York Giants and Corona Extra will be an official beer sponsor of the New York Jets. Both brands will enter a new partnership with MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The brands’ presence in the stadium will provide Jets and Giants fans with a unique viewing and meeting experience equipped with advertising and branding from football fans’ favorite import beer brands.

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With the NFL season kicking off, Constellation Brands, Inc., a leading beverage alcohol company, is furthering its presence in the New York football market with the announcement of a new multi-year partnership with the New York Jets, New York Giants and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ in collaboration with Modelo and the Corona Brand Family.

Fans will be able to experience the Constellation Brands presence at MetLife Stadium this Sunday when the New York Giants face the Denver Broncos in their season opener. The New York Jets will open at home against the New England Patriots on Sept. 19.

“As we kickoff the regular season this Sunday, we’re excited to announce this partnership with Modelo,” said Pete Guelli, Chief Commercial Officer of the New York Giants. “We’re always looking to provide our fans with the most exclusive and memorable gameday experiences, and we know that these new spaces will achieve that goal.”

“NFL fans visiting MetLife Stadium will enjoy our brands not only throughout the stands, but also in new, immersive spaces we’ve created to heighten the experience of attending a game live,” said Rene Ramos, VP Field, Lifestyle & Experiential Marketing, Constellation Brands. “Fans will now have exciting, memorable experiences.”

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Corona and have them activate in the stadium for the first time,” said Ian Lasher, New York Jets Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. “The addition of the Corona Beach Club and Modelo Cantina will provide Jets fans with unique gameday experiences. And after a long year without fans, we are eager to show them all of the amazing additions that this partnership has brought.”

In addition to the new, unique brand experiences throughout MetLife Stadium, Jets and Giants fans will also see various digital marketing in-game messaging of Corona Extra and Modelo Especial as well as Team App integration for in-venue mobile ordering. Corona and Modelo will also leverage the IP and marks of the Jets and Giants both on and off premise in the New York market.

ABOUT MODELO

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to people ever since, including Modelo Especial®, Modelo Negra®, Modelo Chelada Especial™, Modelo Chelada Tamarindo Picante™, Modelo Chelada Limón y Sal™ and the new Modelo Chelada Mango y Chile™. Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored Pilsner-style Lager with a clean, crisp finish. As the #1 imported beer in the U.S., Modelo Especial recently surpassed 150MM cases sold in 2021. The Modelo family of beers are exclusively brewed, imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellations Brands.

ABOUT THE CORONA BRAND FAMILY

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, and Corona Hard Seltzer. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embodies “La Vida Más Fina” or “The Fine Life” as a modern expression of the brand’s lifestyle. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

A brand that has long been synonymous with the beach, Corona is committing to removing 1 million pounds of plastic from shorelines and its business by the brand’s 100th birthday in 2025 through its “Protect Our Beaches” initiative with Oceanic Global, a nonprofit leader in ocean conservation. Believing there is no such thing as a better tomorrow without our beaches, the brand is on a mission to preserve these special places for generations to come.

ABOUT THE NEW YORK FOOTBALL GIANTS

A cornerstone franchise of the National Football League, the New York Football Giants began play in 1925. With eight championships, including a victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI, their second in five seasons, the Giants are the only franchise in the NFL with a Super Bowl victory in each of the last four decades. Headquartered at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., the Giants enter their 97th season of play this fall. For more information, visit www.giants.com.

ABOUT THE NEW YORK JETS

The New York Jets were founded in 1959 as the New York Titans, an original member of the American Football League (AFL). The Jets won Super Bowl III, defeating the NFL’s Baltimore Colts in 1969. In 1970, the franchise joined the National Football League in the historic AFL–NFL merger that set the foundation for today’s league. As part of a commitment to its fan base through innovation and experiences, the team has created initiatives such as, its trailblazing Jets Rewards program, a state-of-the-art mobile app, and Jets 360 Productions, a comprehensive content platform that gives fans greater access to the team across all digital and social platforms. The organization takes great pride in a long-standing, year-round commitment to their community. These programs are funded by the New York Jets Foundation and look to positively influence the lives of young men and women in the tri-state area, particularly in disadvantaged communities. The organization supports the efforts of the Lupus Research Alliance, youth football and numerous established charitable organizations and causes sponsored by the NFL. The New York Jets play in MetLife Stadium, which opened in 2010, and are headquartered at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey.

