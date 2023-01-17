Consignee of P1.4-M shabu parcel nabbed in Cavite

MANILA: The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Tuesday reported the arrest of the consignee of a package containing shabu with an estimated value of PHP1.36 million in the province of Cavite.

In a statement, BOC-Port of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) District Collector Carmelita Talusan said the consignee whose name was withheld was apprehended during a controlled delivery operation in Dasmariñas City on Jan. 12.

The shipment which arrived from South Africa and was declared as a deep tissue massager arrived at the Port of NAIA on Dec. 28, 2022.

After a physical examination by Customs personnel, some 200 grams of a concealed white crystalline substance were discovered inside the parcel.

It was later confirmed as shabu based on the results of laboratory testing by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The agency is conducting a custodial investigation of the arrested claimant for an eventual inquest proceeding for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Anti-Illegal Drugs Act, and RA 10863, also known as the Customs Modernization Act (CMTA).

The operation was conducted in coordination with the PDEA and the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group

Source: Philippines News Agency