Conor McGregor announces retirement

The local government units (LGUs) of Agno and Bani towns have reverted to their previous status of extreme enhanced community quarantine (EECQ) due to recorded positive cases for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) over the weekend.

In Executive Order (EO) No. 35 issued on Sunday, Agno Mayor Gualberto Sison placed the whole town under EECQ from midnight of June 8 until midnight of June 13, after four of the town’s front-liners tested positive for Covid-19 in the targeted mass testing conducted by the Pangasinan Provincial Health Office (PHO) on June 3.

“Strictly no movement of people outside their residence except for authorized persons outside of residence (APOR) and those accessing basic needs and medical emergencies,” Sison said.

The EO stated that all non-essential business establishments will be closed, while all public and private vehicles are prohibited to enter and pass through the municipality, unless necessary.

The four confirmed cases include a 53-year-old male jail officer, a 54-year-old male ambulance driver, a 39-year-old male ambulance driver, all are from Barangay Poblacion East, and one member of the Agno Rescue Team from Barangay Bangan Oda.

The test results came out on June 6 and 7.

“All are asymptomatic. The EECQ is a safety measure as we conduct massive contact tracing,” according to the statement of the Agno Municipal Inter-Agency Task Force.

Meanwhile, Mayor Gwen Palafox-Yamamoto said the whole municipality of Bani will be under EECQ from 6 p.m. on June 6 until 6 p.m. June 9, after a police front-liner from Barangay Poblacion, Alaminos City but whose area of duty is in Bani has tested positive for Covid-19.

“No person shall be allowed outside their house at all times for the duration of EECQ. The Bani Public Market will be closed for sanitation while only those with food pass lanes will be allowed to travel,” the EO stated.

It added only the APORs will be allowed to enter and exit the town while passing through vehicles will be allowed provided that they will not stop or drop anyone anywhere in the town.

Issued certifications to travel are also suspended.

“We will conduct massive contact tracing,” Yamamoto said.

Meanwhile, Mabini Mayor Ariel de Guzman declared June 8 as a local non-working holiday in their town to give way to contact tracing, testing, fogging and disinfection of the municipal building and other government buildings to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

This after a 37-year-old male bodyguard from Barangay Tagudin Mabini town tested positive for Covid-19 based on the test result that was released on Sunday.

As of 9 a.m. on June 7, Pangasinan has a total of 63 confirmed cases, 33 have recovered, 21 are admitted while nine have died.

Sual town has confirmed four new cases based on the test results on Sunday afternoon, but are not yet included in PHO’s updated list of confirmed cases.

