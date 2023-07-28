Congress urged to support 100% electrification target by 2028

Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Raphael Lotilla has urged Congress to support the agency's budget to fully energize the country by the end of the Marcos administration. Lotilla told reporters in Pasay City early this week that almost 5 million people in the country do not have access to electricity. He cited that Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao has the lowest electrification in the country at a 44 percent rate. 'We want to have Congressional support because these are chargeable to the budget,' Lotilla said. In his second State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said his administration targets 100 percent electrification of households across the country by 2028. The DOE chief said the agency wants to accelerate the electrification program of the administration to fully energize Filipino households even before 2028. 'We want to be able to fast-track that. But realistically, given the levels of budget support, we have given ourselves up to 2028,' Lotilla said.

Source: Philippines News Agency