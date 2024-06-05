Latest News

Congress support key to nat’l housing sustainability, success – DHSUD

MANILA: The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) on Wednesday welcomed the funding support for the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) program for next year. House of Representatives Speaker Martin Romualdez pledged to give the fund to ensure the success of the housing program even beyond the current administration. Romualdez and House Appropriations Committee chair, Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Elizaldy Co, agreed to source PHP10 billion in funding for next year as interest support for the program, during an inspection of a 4PH housing in San Mateo, Rizal on Tuesday. "Ako po'y umaasa na sana ay maisabatas na rin ang mga panukalang naglalayong ma-institutionalize na ang Pambansang Pabahay (I am also hoping that the bill seeking to institutionalize the National Housing be enacted into law)," DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar said. The housing program's institutionalization will provide the poor with affordable and decent homes, he added. Several bills are pending in the House and the Senate calling for the institutionalization of 4PH to ensure continuity, especially in funding interest subsidies for beneficiaries. Source: Philippines News Agency

