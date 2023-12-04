Congress Commits to National Policy Bill for Global Goals

Manila, Philippines - Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez of the House of Representatives, in a meeting on Monday with United Nations (UN) officials, affirmed the House's dedication to passing House Bill (HB) 4000, also known as An Act Establishing a National Evaluation Policy, alongside other legislations supporting the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Romualdez highlighted the significance of these measures in achieving the 2030 SDGs, which aim to eradicate poverty, protect the planet, and ensure global peace and prosperity by 2030.

According to Philippines News Agency, the assurance was given during a courtesy call from UN agency representatives, including Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov, UNICEF Country Representative to the Philippines; Xavier Foulquier, Chief, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (UNICEF); Charl Andrew Bautista, UN Population Fund (UNFPA) Project Coordinator; and Jose Nicomedes Castillo, UNFPA Monitoring and Evaluation Analyst. The UN officials sought to discuss the importance of evidence-based policymaking, including evaluation, budgeting for policy implementation, and evidence generation. They also expressed support for the passage of the national evaluation policy bill.

Romualdez emphasized the crucial role of robust evaluation mechanisms in formulating effective policies and programs, advocating for a comprehensive and systematic approach to evaluation to enhance government initiative efficiency and ensure transparency and accountability in sustainable development efforts.

HB 4000 aims to reinforce the legal and organizational framework for regular monitoring and evaluation of public policies, programs, and projects promoting sustainable development. Romualdez has recommended this measure to the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) for prioritization in legislative agendas.

The National Evaluation Policy is seen as a key tool for ensuring proper policy and program implementation in line with good governance. It is also crucial for evaluating the effectiveness and sustainability of initiatives towards achieving national development goals. A parallel bill, HB 5181, titled 'An Act Institutionalizing A Results-Based National Evaluation Policy,' has been introduced in the House.

Romualdez further stated that the House's commitment extends beyond a single bill, expressing eagerness to engage with and support various legislative measures in line with the SDGs. He noted the importance of collaboration with counterparts and stakeholders to develop a legislative framework that aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s administration’s policy direction, focusing on inclusivity, environmental stewardship, and social progress.