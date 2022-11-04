Conflict-stricken Region 8 villages get PHP800-M fund

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) downloaded PHP800 million to local government units for the Support to Barangay Development Program (SBDP) in 200 villages under the 2022 allocation.

The funds will be used for the 266 projects in 37 towns in the provinces of Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Samar, and Southern Leyte.

“Funds for the 2022 SBDP were already downloaded to the respective accounts of the 37 beneficiary municipalities. The municipal local governments are the implementing units,” the DILG Eastern Visayas regional office said in a statement on Thursday.

Each village got a PHP4 million outlay for the construction of farm-to-market roads, health stations, rural electrification, school buildings, and water and sanitation system.

The 2022 allocations are allowed for spending until the end of 2023, according to DILG.

Projects have been identified by residents during the retooled community support program, a convergence mechanism for local governments in the village to identify issues and needed government interventions.

Of the 200 villages, 45 are in Southern Leyte, 41 in Leyte, 23 in Northern Samar, 87 in Samar, and four in Southern Leyte.

These communities were previously influenced by the New People’s Army, according to DILG.

The 200 villages are composed of the second batch of areas with funded SBDP.

The first batch got the PHP120 million budget late last year, covering six villages in Northern Samar.

SBDP, a hallmark program of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), brings progress to former conflict-prone communities.

The NTF-ELCAC, created under Executive Order 70 issued on Dec. 4, 2018, is tasked to “provide an efficient mechanism and structure for the implementation of the whole-of-nation approach to aid in the realization of collective aspirations for inclusive and sustainable peace.”

Source: Philippines News Agency