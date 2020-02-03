Conflagration hits 3 villages in Jolo

A conflagration hit three villages in Jolo, the capital of Sulu, on Monday morning, which the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) has yet to determine the cause and worth of properties damaged in the incident.

Maj. Arvin John Encinas, Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) spokesperson, said the fire broke out around 9:17 a.m. Monday in Barangay Chinese Pier, Jolo.

Quoting a report from the BFP-Jolo, Encinas said the fire started at the residence of Mustamil Hadil in Barangay Chinese Pier and rapidly spread to nearby houses and to Barangays Taku-Takut and Zones 1, 2, and 3 in Barangay Tulay.

He said the responding firemen from the BFP placed the fire under control around 11:05 a.m. and declared fire out around 12:30 p.m. with no reported injury and casualty.

The BFP is still on the process of investigation to determine the cause of the incident, estimated damages and affected families, the Army official said.

He said troops belonging to the Army's 41st and 35th Infantry Battalions provided assistance to the BFP, fire volunteers, and traffic in crowd control, and provided area security at the evacuation center in Santanina Rasul Complex, Barangay San Raymundo, Jolo.

Source: Philippines News Agency