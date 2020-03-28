Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Bataan jump to 6

The number of confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the province rose to six with three cases added to the list on Friday.

Governor Albert Garcia, chair of the provincial inter-agency task force on Covid-19, on Saturday identified the new Covid-19 patients as a 53-year-old man from Abucay town who works in Rizal province; a 58-year-old man from Samal who works in Manila; and a 44-year-old man from Mariveles.

Garcia said the latest report of provincial health officer, Dr. Rosanna Buccahan, put the number of persons under monitoring (PUMs) at 9,102; patients under investigation (PUIs) who show mild symptoms at 662; and PUIs showing moderate to severe symptoms at 69.

He said persons who came in contact with the patients were being traced with the help of the barangay health emergency response team and the concerned municipal health offices.

Still in confinement are the two previously confirmed cases while one has recovered and was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the province is mourning the passing of Balanga City Administrator Rudy de Mesa, 57, who died in a Pampanga hospital on Friday.

Angel Ruiz Ortiz Luis, provincial information officer, said it could not be confirmed yet if de Mesa died of Covid–19 due to the absence of the laboratory test result.

“Sabi may mga symptom ng Covid, pero wala pa ang result (It was said that he had symptoms of Covid-19 but there is no result yet),” Luis said.

The city government has temporarily suspended the distribution of relief goods while the people who came in contact with de Mesa are being traced.

“You will never be forgotten,” said Hermosa Mayor Jopet Inton, who was one of those who first announced the demise of the former provincial administrator.

Senator Richard Gordon, Philippine Red Cross chair, said in a message that de Mesa’s death was a deep and painful loss. De Mesa was a member of the Red Cross family.

“The tragic circumstance in which this Covid-19 crisis has placed our country changes life permanently for so many,” Gordon said.

Garcia likewise expressed deep sadness over the loss of de Mesa.

“A passionate heart has stopped beating, yet a humane soul of a public servant ascended to heaven. You may have left us but your legacy of relentless public service will live on,” he said.

If confirmed, de Mesa would be the first Covid-19 fatality in the province. Source: Philippines News Agency