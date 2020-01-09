Condolences pour in as NegOcc city mourns death of mayor

Messages of sympathy and gratitude have poured in from local government officials and constituents, following the death of Mayor Luis Jacky Jalandoni III of La Carlota City, Negros Occidental.

Jalandoni, 52, succumbed to a lingering illness Tuesday night in a hospital in Makati City.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer led Negrenses in sending condolences to the family of the late mayor.

As a colleague, we are saddened by the untimely demise of Mayor Jalandoni. For sure, La Carlota City will miss him. We would like to condole with the family of the late Mayor Jacky, Lacson said on Wednesday.

Ferrer, a resident of La Carlota City and former congressman of the fourth district, mourned the passing of Jalandoni, whom he considers as a brother.

I have known (him) as a sincere and good leader of the City of La Carlota. Being a brother to me, I deeply sympathize and condole with his family and let me join everyone to convey our love, concern, and prayers to comfort his loved ones in this time of bereavementYou will always be remembered Mayor Jacky, he said.

Josela Therese Jomento, president of the Sangguniang Kabataan Federation of La Carlota City, called Jalandoni a good man and a great leader.

I have looked up to him since I was a child. He fought bravely and now he is with God. We will surely miss him, she added.

In La Carlota City, the Philippine flag has been raised at half-mast to honor Jalandoni, who served as the local chief executive from 2001-2004, and from 2016 until he passed away. He was also a city councilor before he was elected mayor.

In the My LaCarlota official Facebook account, the City Development Information Office remembered the mayor for his sincerity, humility and leadership (that) forged the foundations of a progressive and inclusive Mangkasanon community.

The Department of Education Division of La Carlota City also paid tribute and expressed gratitude to Jalandoni for touching the hearts of many.

Residents of La Carlota also posted words of condolences and thanks to the mayor in their social media accounts.

Jalandoni is survived by his wife Fini and their three children, Martina Louise, Diego, and Alexandra Ysabella.

The mayor's remains will be brought to the La Carlota City Gymnasium for public viewing on January 11 to 12.

Details of funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Source: Philippines News Agency