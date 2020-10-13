Concerted effort key to stopping NPA extortion: Army official

The Philippine Army’s 91st Infantry “Sinagtala” Battalion (91IB) said a concerted effort is the key to stopping the extortion scheme of the communist terrorist group.

Lt. Col. Reandrew P. Rubio, commanding officer of the 91IB, on Monday cited the importance of the involvement of all sectors, particularly the local government units (LGUs) in addressing the extortion activities of the New People’s Army (NPA).

“This NPA extortion work is not just the responsibility of the government security forces but it is everybody’s concern,” he said during the conduct of the initial Critical Infrastructure, Investment Protection and Security Operation (CIIPSO) meeting on Monday held at the municipal hall of Dingalan town, this province.

The local government unit of Dingalan headed by Mayor Shierwin H. Taay hosted the CIIPSO meeting which was attended by project engineers from different construction companies, the Philippine National Police, and other local officials.

“This is part of our efforts in addressing the NPA extortion activities and prevent the latter from conducting harassment, threat, and intimidation and against private companies in the area,” Rubio said.

He said the offensive attacks by the NPA rebels can happen to construction companies, especially while the province is under the modified general community quarantine.

“Construction businesses (are) prone to extortion activities or attacks by the rebels. CIIPSO is a mechanism created to bridge and strengthen the relationship between government troops and construction-related companies,” Rubio said.

He said another meeting would be conducted soon to discuss in detail the plan of action by all sectors involved to put an end to the terrorist group’s harassment and extortion activities against businesses, particularly construction companies. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency