﻿Composition of Comelec’s 2 divisions named

MANILA – The composition of the First and Second divisions of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has been decided, an official said on Thursday.

Commissioner George Garcia, in a message to reporters, said the matter has been settled during the poll body’s seven-member en banc meeting on Wednesday.

Garcia will be joined by Commissioner Rey Bulay as a member of the Second Division to be headed by Commissioner Marlon Casquejo as presiding commissioner.

The First Division will be headed by Commissioner Socorro Inting with Commissioners Aimee Ferolino and Aimee Neri.

Garcia, Neri, and poll body chairperson Saidamen Pangarungan were appointed by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte last week.

Garcia, a veteran election lawyer, earlier said he will inhibit himself from poll cases, which he handled prior to his appointment to the commission.

Among Garcia’s former clients are presidential candidates Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency