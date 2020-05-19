Completion of BRP Gregorio Del Pilar repairs moved to 2021

Due to the difficulties in procuring parts and the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, the completion of the repairs of BRP Gregorio Del Pilar (PS-15) has been moved to the second quarter of 2021.

“ETC (estimated time of completion) will be moved to the 2nd quarter of 2021 due to the delays (in acquiring) the propeller hub and (parts) for the (repairs) of controllable pitch propellers,” said Philippine Navy (PN) public affairs office chief, Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, in an interview Tuesday.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is also a factor in the delay of BRP Gregorio Del Pilar’s repairs, Roxas added.

One of the ship’s two variable pitch propellers was damaged along with its propeller hub following its grounding off Hasa-Hasa Shoal in August 2018.

Prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, the propeller hub for the ship is expected to arrive in July with repairs and upgrades completion slated in the fourth quarter of 2020.

At present, the BRP Gregorio Del Pilar is still on drydock in Subic Bay, Zambales.

The ship has a gross tonnage of 3,250 tons, a length of 378 feet, a beam of 43 feet, and a draft of 15 feet while its propulsion systems consist of two diesel engines and two gas turbine engines, giving it a top speed of 29 knots.

It is armed with a 76mm Oto Melara automatic cannon, 25mm, and 20mm light cannons, and .50-caliber machine guns.

Source: Philippines News Agency