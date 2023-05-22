COMPANY COMPOUNDED RM2,000 FOR NOT GIVING MAINTENANCE FEE RECEIPT

A building management company in Petaling Jaya, Selangor has been compounded RM2,000 for failing to provide receipts for maintenance fee payments for a residential block, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) enforcement director-general Datuk Azman Adam.

Azman, in a statement today, said the action was taken following complaints from residents of the residential building maintained by the management company on May 17.

“Investigations showed that the building management has committed an offence under Section 140 (2) of the Consumer Protection Act 1999 (Act 599) for failing to provide receipts to users of building maintenance services and has been compounded under Section 146 of the same act,” he said.

Section 140 (2) states that notwithstanding what is contained in subsection (1), consumers must be provided with a receipt for any purchase of goods or services if they so request, while Section 146 is on compounding offences.

He said a company found guilty of the offence is liable to be fined up to RM100,000 while an errant individual can be fined not more than RM50,000 or jailed for up to three years or both.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency