﻿Commuters’ interest above all, senator reminds transport sector

More intermodal terminals should be established in strategic locations to make commuting easier for the public.

Sen. Grace Poe made the suggestion on Monday as she asked for a review of the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. window hours for provincial buses.

There were reports of provincial bus operators who allegedly limited their operations, resulting in stranded commuters.

“’Wag naman natin silang ipitin at pahirapan pa sa pag-aabang, pagbabakasakali, at pagpapalipat-lipat ng masasakyan (Don’t make it difficult for them to wait and transfer from one public transportation to another). The bottom line is to serve our passengers coming to and from the provinces carrying heavy belongings, with meager resources and no home or place to stay in Metro Manila,” she said in a statement.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said last week, that the window hours apply only to private terminals to decongest traffic along Edsa.

Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange, Araneta Center-Cubao, North Luzon Express Terminal in Bocaue, Bulacan, and Santa Rosa Integrated Terminal in Laguna still operate 24 hours daily.

Poe, the chair of the Committee on Public Services, said she sent her team to make the rounds of the transport terminals on Friday.

“What further hurts commuters is that they have to shell out more for fares instead of spending less,” Poe added.

She urged Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade to ensure that commuters’ concerns are promptly addressed.

The LTRB has scheduled a hearing on May 10 to have six bus companies explain why their franchises should not be revoked for not fielding their units on April 20.

Victory Liner Inc., Genesis Transport Services Inc., Bataan Transit Bus Co., Inc., Five Star Bus Inc., First North Luzon Transit Inc., and Maria de Leon were given five days to explain their sides and must attend the hearing.

“After serving the show-cause order, we will wait for their answers and have the hearing on May 10,” LTFRB Executive Director, Tina Cassion, said in an earlier radio interview.

