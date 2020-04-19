Community quarantine violators exceed 130K: PNP

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Sunday said over 130,000 individuals have so far violated guidelines on the enhanced community quarantine nationwide (ECQ) imposed to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

According to the latest PNP data, 130,177 violators were arrested, fined and warned as the police stepped up the quarantine implementation.

Luzon posted the highest number of violators with 80,180, followed by Mindanao with 26,216 and Visayas with 23,781 violators since the ECQ was implemented on March 17, 2020.

Police also nabbed 716 individuals allegedly engaged in hoarding and profiteering activities while 9,349 public transport vehicles were apprehended for violating mass transportation ban.

On Saturday, PNP chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa said the police force supports President Rodrigo Duterte’s intention to “decisively enforce a total lockdown for the entire period” under the ECQ after violators hit over 100,000 nationwide.

Gamboa said some local officials have agreed to impose tougher measures against the ECQ violators.

“Some violators feel they can get away with the enforcement of quarantine rules and local ordinances. I call on all Regional Directors to put action to the strong words of the President. I expect all of you to support this,” Gamboa said in a statement.

He also ordered the massive crackdown on illegal activities violating physical distancing and gathering of persons such as illegal cockfight, card games, mahjong, and drinking sessions in public places.

PH crime rate drops by 58%

Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP Deputy Chief for Operations and commander of the Joint Task Force Corona Virus Shield (JTF CV Shield), said the country’s crime rate dropped by 58 percent during the ECQ implementation.

According to latest PNP data from eight focus crimes, Eleazar said 1,984 crimes were reported nationwide from March 17 to April 18, 2020.

The number is 58 percent lower compared to 4,776 crimes tallied from February 13, to March 16.

The eight focus crimes include murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, carnapping, and motor vehicle theft.

The crime rate in Luzon declined by 64 percent from 2,593 (Feb. 13-March 16) to 928 (March 17-to April 18) while Visayas registered 54 percent drop (from 1,208 to 552) and Mindanao posted 48 percent reduction (from 975 to 504).

Recently, President Rodrigo Duterte extended the ECQ in Luzon up to April 30 to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Other local government units in some parts of Visayas and Mindanao have also imposed ECQ in their respective localities to address the health crisis.

