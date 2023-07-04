Community education key to effective crime prevention: PRO-13

The chief of the Police Regional Office in the Caraga Region (PRO-13) has emphasized the importance of educating communities against crimes as among the solutions to achieve peace and order. PRO-13 Director Brig. Gen. Pablo Labra II, in a statement Tuesday, recognized the vital role of the communities in the continuing fight against all forms of criminality. 'As we highlight the crucial contributions of our partners and stakeholders in strengthening PCR, this celebration will also be our means of fostering stronger community support for the PNP's peacekeeping and public safety initiatives,' he said, referring to the 28th Police Community Relations (PCR) Month with the theme 'Serbisyong Nagkakaisa para sa Ligtas at Maunlad na Pamayanan' (Joint Service for a Safe and Progressive Community). Aside from education on crime prevention measures, the police official said PRO-13 will also embark on other community-based activities to include livelihood training, bloodletting, and outreach programs together with other stakeholders, government line agencies, and local government units. PRO-13 will also strengthen its advocacies on the environment through direct participation in tree-planting activities and cleanup drives, Labra said. In time for the PCR month observance, the PRO-13 recognized the contributions of the Regional Advisory Group for Police Transformation and Development (RAGPTD-13) and Regional Police Strategy Management Unit (RPSMU-13). The RAGPTD was cited for its contributions to PRO-13 for attaining the highest rating for this year's Performance Government System (PGS). PRO-13, meanwhile, received the Gold Eagle Award, considered the highest in PGS, during the awarding held at Camp Crame in Quezon City in June. Similarly, PRO-13 received the 'Medalya ng Kasanayan' (Efficiency Medal) for the RPSMU-13's outstanding contributions to the PGS implementation. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency