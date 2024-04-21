ISKANDAR PUTERI, The Ministry of Communications will continue to improve its role in conveying information about MADANI Government policies to Malaysians. Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching said the improvement involved various media platforms whether mainstream or social media. "We always have room for improvement, we also have to admit that times have changed, people used to rely on the mainstream media as a source of reference, but now social media is also one of their sources of information. "The challenge is that all parties can be content creators. So even though RTM and Bernama are still continuing their work, perhaps the audience they get is lesser than before," she told reporters after officiating the 47th annual general meeting of the Federation of Goldsmiths and Jewellers Association of Malaysia here today. She said this in response to allegations by a few parties, including the opposition, regarding the weakness of the Unity Government's communication in playing their role. Teo, who is also the MP for Kulai, said that in order to explain the government's policies and direction directly to the people, the Cabinet has decided that Ministers and Deputy Ministers will go to the ground more frequently to meet the people at various levels. "For example, on the diesel subsidy rationalisation issue, when the people hear about this, of course they don't like it, but after being given an explanation, they will understand why the government did that. "Therefore, I hope the people will continue to support the government because the plans we make will have a positive impact not only now, but in the next five, 10 or 15 years," she said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency