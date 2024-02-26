Comelec’s RAP gets help from Metro Cebu malls, universities

CEBU CITY: Seven malls and two universities in Metro Cebu's tri-city assured the Commission on Elections (Comelec) of their support to the Election's Register Anywhere Program (RAP) as the massive registration effort in preparation for the 2025 midterm elections kicks off Tuesday. Omar Sharif Mamalinta, spokesperson of the Comelec-7, on Monday said the election body will launch RAP for Cebu at the University of San Carlos-Talamban campus on Tuesday where new registrants could join the Voter's Education in the morning and satellite registration from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Wednesday, new registrants could join the Voter's Education at the Cebu Doctor's University auditorium in the morning while registration will be held the entire day. 'Voter's education in RAP events will happen in February, June and September for Cebu province, while we also set for other provinces,' Mamalinta told the Philippine News Agency. The massive off-site registration in Metro Cebu will take place from February to September, he added . Mamalinta, who is the concurrent election officer of Carcar City, said election offices outside Metro Cebu area are holding off-site registrations in gymnasiums and halls. Apart from the two universities, the SM City Cebu, Robinsons Cybergate, Robinsons Galleria, SM Seaside City and Il Corso will also host Comelec's one-stop shop for voter registration in Cebu City, while Gaisano Plaza Mactan and Mactan New Town Megaworld Lifestyle Mall for the RAP events in Lapu-Lapu City. For Mandaue City, the seven voter registration activities will be held in the gymnasiums of barangays Jagobiao, Tawason, Bakilid, Subangdaku, Canduman and Guizo. Mamalinta advised new registrants to visit their election officers in their respective town. 'Generally, the offices of the election officers are also having RAP as daily service but without voter education. Those RAP in the tri-cities of Cebu covering 1st and 2nd district, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu will be having voter education,' he said. Source: Philippines News Agency