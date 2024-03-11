Comelec vows zero tolerance for poll sabotage, irregularities

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday warned it would not hesitate to apply the full extent of the law to those who are out to jeopardize the country's electoral process. Comelec chairperson George Erwin Garcia issued the warning during the signing of the contract for the Full Automation System with Transparency Audit/Count (FASTrAC) project with officials of South Korean firm Miru Systems Inc., headed by president Jinbok Chung, its service provider for the next polls. Garcia said electoral sabotage is a non-bailable offense and can be meted with a penalty of life imprisonment under Republic Act 9369 or the Election Automation Law of 2007. He also warned Miru and its Filipino partners against politicians and political parties who might approach them to rig the polls. 'Inemphasize ko sa kanila, kung kaya nyo gawin yan, huwag na huwag nyo gawin yan under the present leadership of this Commission. We want ang pinaka maayos na elections, credible, pinaka pinagkakatiwalaan election ng 2025. Sabi ko kung gusto nyo pa mag participate sa mga susunod na procurement ng Comelec, ayusin nyo 2025 elections (I emphasized to them 'if you can do that, never do that under the present leadership of the commission. We want the 2025 elections to be most organized, credible and reliable. I told them, 'if your want to participate in future procurements of the Comelec, make sure that the 2025 elections would be smooth)," he added on the sidelines of the signing rites. The poll body chief also said Miru must prove to Filipinos that it deserves to bag the poll automation deal by establishing a highly credible and transparent system. At the same time, Garcia acknowledged the support of the South Korean government for the poll automation project. 'We are pleased with the presence of the South Korean ambassador (Lee Sang-hwa) because it proves that he is supportive of this endeavor and we can trust the company that we have as partners simply because the government of Korea is very supportive of this endeavor," he said. Ha ckers Garcia, meanwhile, said they are coordinating with law enforcement authorities against hackers who might manipulate the polls. 'Sumulat na kami sa National Bureau of Investigation asking for assistance para maaresto or mapigilan mga taong ito. So siguro napreempt na kanilang plano (We have sent a request to the NBI asking them to arrest or prevent these people from carrying out their illegal acts. I think their plans were preempted),' he said. The poll body is looking to start the customization of the automated counting machines (ACMs) next month. Garcia said this customization process usually takes six months. "If we can have it shortened, it would be better. But in our experience, it's really six months. If we start by April, six months from April. We have two months for international certification and one month for source code review," he added. Meanwhile, Chung vowed they would comply with the rules set by the Philippine government. "Our goal is also to build up our company and to expand and we're looking towards the future. We will not do anything that will jeopardize our future and also the election process of the Philippines. We promise, we can guarantee that we will be transparent all throughout the process. We will abide by the rules of the Comelec, of this nation," Chung said in Korean and was translated to English by Miru overseas sales representative Jason Lee. Under the contract, the joint venture (JV) of Miru Systems Co Ltd, Integrated Computer Systems, St. Timothy Construction Corporation, and Centerpoint Solutions Technologies, Inc. (MIRU-ICS-STCC-CPSTI) will provide 110,000 ACMs, ballot boxes; laptop and printer; and ballots. Last Feb. 22, the Comelec en banc declared MIRU-ICS-STCC-CPSTI as the "single calculated and responsive bid" for the PHP18.8 billion contract. The South Korean company tendered a bid offer of PHP17.98 billion to the poll body. Source: Philippines News Agency