Comelec vows peaceful, orderly village polls

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said it would spare no effort in preventing violence in the forthcoming October 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

"The power of the Comelec will only be effective during the Election Period, once the Election Period kicks in. This is a warning to everyone, who want to spread violence during the BSKE: The Comelec is not okay with you terrorizing the people to prevent them from voting. We will do all things possible to prevent violence in all parts of the country," Comelec chair George Erwin Garcia said in a press briefing on the sidelines of the National Election Summit 2023 held at Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Comelec Executive Director Teopisto Elnas noted that security preparations are being done for the October polls.

"Once the election period sets in, the Comelec will be empowered, and we will do everything as far as security preparations is concerned to ensure the safety of all, be it voters, candidates, teachers, or poll workers," he said.

The election period for the BSKE will be from July 3 to November 14.

Elnas made the assurance amid the spate of killings of elected officials -- the latest of whom is Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

Meanwhile, Garcia also noted that the input of stakeholders are needed to be able to come up with a collective plan to improve the conduct of poll exercises in the country.

'The sovereign through the 1987 Constitution have empowered the Commission on Elections with such mandate and duty to administer and enforce election laws in the country,' Garcia said in his welcome message.

'Even with such a plenary authority, it is to be admitted that we cannot do it alone. We need your help, your guidance, your criticisms, your well-meaning suggestions on how to further improve the conduct of all electoral exercises in the country. This is what the first election summit is all about.'

The Comelec chief also underscored the role of the people in crafting good policies and programs.

'Leadership must not be arrogant, self-centered, and short-sighted. Furthermore, it is not important whether the citizen is attacking us or defending us. What is important is that he is heard. We want to be a Commission that hears and listens. The inevitable consequences of not listening to the people is disenfranchisement, disaffection, distrust, and dissidence. We do not want to be in the wrong side of history,' he added.

Aside from poll body officials and election stakeholders, the event was attended by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri; Senator Imee Marcos, chairperson of the Senate Electoral Reforms and People's Participation; and Congressman Maximo Dalog Jr., chairperson of the House of Representatives Committee on Suffrage and Electoral Reforms.

The election summit will run until Friday.

Source: Philippines News Agency