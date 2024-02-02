Comelec: Voter’s certification free of charge starting Feb. 12

MANILA: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced on Friday that the issuance of voter's certification would be free of charge starting Feb. 12. In a statement, Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said the PHP75 fee for securing the document would be scrapped starting Feb. 12, which has been declared 'National Voter's Day" or "Pambansang Araw ng mga Botanteng Pilipino" by the Comelec en banc. "Comelec made this declaration of National Voter's Day to emphasize the importance of being a registered voter and explain the processes of registration and elections to the Filipino people,' the poll body official said in a statement. A voter's certificate is a document that can serve as a temporary voter's ID card upon the request of the registered voter. It is valid for one year from the date of its issuance. The poll body official noted that those who belong to the vulnerable sector would continue to enjoy the said privilege. At the same time, Laudiangco also announced that all Comelec offices nationw ide would have various activities on Feb. 12 to entertain the registrants, pique the interest of their constituents to encourage them to register and spread awareness about voter registration. 'This welcoming development is part of Comelec's dynamic and continuous service to the Filipino people. The Comelec Resolution promulgating this development will be issued as soon as possible,' he added. Aside from being declared the day as National Voter's Day, it also marks the start of the voter registration period for the 2025 National and Local Elections (NLE) which will last until Sept. 30. During the voter registration period, the Offices of the Election Officer (OEOs) nationwide will go out and immerse the Filipino people in the course of the following: --Offsite/Satellite Registration: to be conducted in barangays, malls, educational institutions, and other establishments --Mall Registration --Register Anywhere Program (RAP): to be conducted in all Capital Cities and Towns and Highly Urbanized Cities --S pecial Register Anywhere Program (SRAP): to be conducted in national government offices and agencies, schools and universities, and other public/private places. He said the transfer of voter registration venue outside of the Comelec offices and closer to the Filipino people provides accessibility, convenience, and comfort with an end goal of ensuring massive voter participation. A Filipino who is at least 18 years of age on election day on May 12, 2025, a resident of the Philippines for at least one year, and in the place wherein he/she proposes to vote for at least six months immediately preceding the 2025 midterm polls, and not otherwise disqualified by law, can register as a voter. Source: Philippines News Agency