Comelec: Voter signup resumes Feb. 12

MANILA: Voter registration for the May 2025 midterms elections would resume on Feb. 12, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced on Wednesday. Comelec chairperson George Erwin Garcia, in a phone interview, said the voter registration period will run for seven months or until Sept. 30. Garcia noted that they expect some 3 million to apply for registration as voters. "Our projected number of registered voters is around 3 million, which shall be added to the current 68 million voters," he added The last voter registration period was held from Dec. 12, 2022 to Jan. 31, 2023. It recorded a total of 1.6 million additional registered voters. Source: Philippines News Agency