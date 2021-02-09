Comelec urges overseas Filipinos to join internet voting test run

The Commission on Elections’ (Comelec) Office for Overseas Voting (OFOV) has invited Filipino voters abroad to participate as test voters in the test run of the four internet voting solutions by different election system providers.

In a statement, the poll body said participants should have an active and complete voter registration record to be able to sign up.

“Their registration status must be active, which means that it must not have been deactivated for failure to vote in the two previous elections in 2016 and 2019,” it said.

The test run participants, it added, must also have complete biometrics data, including photograph, fingerprints and signature.

The Comelec said those who are interested may visit link to the sign-up form posted on the OFOV’s official Facebook Page (www.facebook.com/overseasvotingph).

The four internet voting solutions providers are Dominion Voting Systems, Indra, Smartmatic, and Voatz.

OFOV Director Sonia Bea Wee-Lozada said participants will be asked to submit documents.

“In compliance with our data privacy policy, interested participants will be required to email us their signed consent form, together with a copy of their passport or seafarer’s book. We advise that they only send these documents to our official email address at overseasvoting@comelec.gov.ph,” she said.

A smartphone capable of running Android or iOS apps, a laptop or personal computer, or any mobile device with internet/data access is required in order to participate in the test run.

Test voters have until 8 a.m. (UTC+8/Manila time) on Feb. 12, 2021 to sign up, the Comelec said.