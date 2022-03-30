﻿Comelec to simplify gun ban exemptions, security application

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will streamline the application process for gun ban exemptions and detailing of security personnel to protect those people receiving threats this election season.

Commissioner George Erwin Garcia, during a visit in Catbalogan City, Samar on Wednesday said the approval will soon be done in Comelec regional offices.

“You don’t have to travel to our main office in Metro Manila to secure gun ban exemption and security application. We have been receiving follow up calls begging for approval of their application. We have to speed up the process, thereby removing tedious administrative requirements,” Garcia said during the signing of a peace covenant.

He said specific guidelines will be tackled in the Comelec en banc session this week.

Among those who stand to benefit in the streamlining are members of the judiciary, prosecutorial service, Public Attorney’s Office lawyers, government personnel who are performing sensitive duties, and Comelec field personnel.

The Comelec implemented the 150-day gun ban from January 9 to June 8 in line with the May 9 national and local elections.

Within the period, the Comelec prohibits the unauthorized bearing, carrying, or transporting of firearms and deadly weapons outside residences, businesses, and public places, according to its Resolution No. 10728.

The applications for gun ban exemptions have started on Dec. 1, 2021.

Source: Philippines News Agency