Comelec to resume voters’ registration on Dec. 12

MANILA: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will resume voters’ registration on Monday, Dec. 12, and reminded the public to take advantage of the schedule since it will only run for over a month.

Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said the registration period will run until Jan. 31, 2023, in preparation for the December 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Qualified voters may visit Comelec office in their cities and towns from Monday through Saturday, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Laudiangco said.

He noted though that there are three malls outside the National Capital Region (NCR) tapped as pilot test areas of the Register Anywhere Project (RAP) aside from the five malls located in Metro Manila that can accommodate qualified applicant residing anywhere in the Philippines. will be held on Saturdays and Sundays only between Dec. 17 to Jan. 22, 2023, except Dec. 24, 25 and 31, 2022 and Jan. 1, 2023.

“The RAP Pilot Test will be conducted at the following sites: SM Mall of Asia (Pasay City), SM Fairview (Quezon City), SM Southmall (Las Piñas City), Robinson’s Place Manila and Robinson’s Galleria (Quezon City),” the poll body official said in a statement released late Friday night.

“Additional RAP sites for those who are temporarily in the following areas but want to register and vote in their respective towns and cities outside of these areas, Robinson’s Mall Tacloban, Barangay Baras Baras, Tacloban City; SM City Legazpi, Imelda Roces Avenue, Zone 9, Barangay 37 Bitano, Legazpi City, Albay and Robinson’s Mall Naga, Naga City, Camarines Sur,” he added.

Aside from the malls, applicants can also register at the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay City on Jan. 25, 2023.

RAP will also be opened at House of Representatives in Quezon City and the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) Main Office in Pasay City, although the schedule has not been finalized yet.

The public is advised to check Comelec announcements through Comelec’s website www.comelec.gov.ph and official social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Tiktok).

“All types of applications will be accepted: new voter, transfer, reactivation, reinstatement, change/correction of entries, overseas to local registration regarding mall sites and its schedules,” Laudiangco added.

Applicants are advised to bring valid proofs of identifications such as National ID (PhilSys), passport, driver’s license, employment ID, student ID or library card signed by the management of the school, college or university, Senior Citizens ID, PWD ID, Indigenous Peoples Certificate from the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, and notarized Barangay Certification with applicant’s photo and signature.

To qualify as Barangay voters, applicants should be 18 years old and above, Filipinos residing in the Philippines for at least one year, and residing in the area where he/she is looking to get registered for at least six months prior to Election Day.

For SK voters, applicants must be a Filipino, aged between 15 to 30 years old, and is residing in the area where he/she is looking to get registered for at least six months prior to Election Day

Source: Philippines News agency