Comelec to present prototype of ACM to senators on Tues

SAN FERNANDO: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is ready to show members of the Senate the prototype of the automated counting machine (ACM) to be used in the May 2025 National and Local Elections (NLE). According to Comelec Chairman George Garcia, they are prepared to discuss before the senators the Fully Automated System with Transparency Audit and Count (FASTrAC) project.\ 'Dadalhin namin makina ng Miru, prototype, papakita sa mga senador. Ide-demo natin sa kanila, pabobotohin natin sila. Tatanungin tayo paano nag-arrive ang Comelec sa desisyon na award sa Miru Systems joint venture ang project na pag-renta ng machines at collaterals (We will bring the Miru machine and show it to senators. We will be asked how the Comelec reached the decision to award Miru joint venture the prohect to rent the machines and collaterals),' he said in an interview after the holding of the satellite registration for Indigenous Peoples (IPs) here. The poll body chief explained that they will be presenting a prototype sin ce they are still in the process of discussing with the service provi the customization of the machines. The poll body noted that they will present the new system with their service provider that bagged the over PHP17-billion project. The JV of Miru Systems Co Ltd, Integrated Computer Systems, St. Timothy Construction Corporation, and Centerpoint Solutions Technologies, Inc. (MIRU-ICS-STCC-CPSTI) has been declared as the winner for the multi-billion poll automation contract. Garcia said Miru has confirmed its attendance for the Senate hearing on Tuesday, scheduled at 12 noon, and expressed hope that the South Korean-based company will explain to the senators the allegations hurled against them. Critics are questioning the credibility of Miru in holding electoral exercises over supposed irregularities in elections held in several countries, particularly in Congo and Iraq. 'Handa ang Comelec sagutin, at sana handa din ang Miru sagutin kasi sila ang dapat sumasagot sa issue na 'yan (The Comelec is ready to answer, and I hope Miru is also ready to explain because they are the ones who should answer those issues),' Garcia said. Source: Philippines News Agency