Comelec to intensify info drive on ‘Register Anywhere’ project

MANILA: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday admitted the need to intensify its information campaign regarding the holding of the Register Anywhere Project (RAP) to encourage the public to enlist themselves in several participating malls in key areas across the country.

“We still need to intensify the information drive on the RAP,” Comelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia said in a message to reporters.

This came following a low turnout of registrants in RAP hubs in Metro Manila, Tacloban City in Leyte province and Legazpi City in Albay over the weekend.

Data released by the poll body showed a total of 611 applicants were able to register in RAP booths inside shopping establishments.

SM Fairview recorded the highest number with 190 registrants, followed by Robinsons Galleria with 133, both in Quezon City; Robinsons Place Manila with 118, and SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City with 75.

On the other hand, few registrants were recorded in other venues such as Robinsons Place Naga with 38, SM Southmall in Las Pinas with 27, SM City Legazpi with 20, and Robinsons Place Tacloban with 10.

The pilot test will be held every Saturdays and Sundays between Dec. 17, 2022 and Jan. 22, 2023, except on Dec, 24, 25, and 31, 2022, and Jan. 1, 2023.

Under the project, qualified applicants residing anywhere in the Philippines may register at the RAP booths by submitting their application form, documentary requirements, and have their biometrics taken on-site.

The submitted documents and captured biometrics data shall then be endorsed and transmitted by the recipient RAP teams to the Office of the Election Officer of the district/city/municipality having jurisdiction over the residence of the applicant.

