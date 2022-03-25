﻿Comelec to form inter-agency body vs. vote-buying

An official of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday said an inter-agency team is set to be formed next week that will tackle vote-buying complaints.

“(Regarding) task force vote-buying, we will instead make it an inter-agency team that will involve several agencies. This will be called task force “Kontra Bigay” composed of Comelec, Department of Justice (DOJ), Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Philippine Information Agency (PIA), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Philippine National Police (PNP) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP),” Commissioner George Erwin Garcia said in a message to reporters.

Garcia, however, said they have yet to receive complaints of vote-buying.

“Because of these broad coordinative efforts, immediate actions motu proprio or based on formal complaints involving vote-buying is expected. As we have said before, our commitment to eliminating this irregularity is unparalleled,” he added.

The complaints can be filed at the Comelec’s Law Department or in any local Comelec offices.

“Once the task force has been activated, the public may also file a complaint to the agency which is part of the task force,” Garcia said.

Source: Philippines News Agency