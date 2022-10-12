Comelec to deactivate nearly 670K overseas voters

Over 669,000 registered voters abroad are set to be deactivated for not participating in the two electoral exercises, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Tuesday.

Based on data released by the poll body’s Office for Overseas Voting (OFOV), a total of 669,527 registered voters are likely to be deactivated for not voting in the 2019 and 2022 elections.

Of the number, Filipinos in the Middle East and Africa regions recorded the highest number with 377,139 followed by Asia and the Pacific Region with 129,535.

Meanwhile, some 120,705 voters from the North and Latin America region and 42,148 voters in Europe are also set to be deactivated.

The Overseas Voting Act of 2013 states that any person, who did not vote in two consecutive national elections as shown by voting records, may be subjected to deactivation of registration records.

Meanwhile, the Comelec – OFOV said the Resident Election Registration Board (RERB) is set to convene online via Zoom at 3 p.m. Wednesday to hear the deactivation of registration records of these voters.

“The list of overseas voters, whose registration records are due for deactivation, are subject to the special RERB hearing,” it said in a notice posted on its website.

The Comelec added that any interested party, who wishes to object to the said list, may file their opposition in writing addressed to the RERB of the OFOV.

Overseas voters select national candidates only such as president, vice president, senators and party-list group during elections.

Elections are held one month ahead of the polls in the Philippines

Source: Philippines News Agency