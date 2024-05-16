MANILA: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Thursday some 4.2 million registered voters will be deactivated after the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE). Based on the poll body's latest data, a total of 4,239,483 voters will be removed from the official list of voters. '4.2 million voters will be deactivated. Hence, deductible to the present total number of voters of 68 million,' Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said in a brief statement. Of this number, a total of 4,237,054 would be deactivated for failure to vote in two successive preceding regular elections. Calabarzon topped the list of voters to be deactivated for not participating in two elections at 733,245, followed by Central Luzon with 503,280. The Cordillera Administrative Region has the least number of voters to be removed from the list at 69,108. Also to be deactivated are 1,829 voters after they were excluded as ordered by court; 595 failed to validate their records; three voters lost their Filipino c itizenship while two lost their eligibility as voters after being convicted with finality for serious offenses. There were 67,839,861 registered voters during the 2023 BSKE. The poll body is conducting voter registration activities nationwide, including reactivation of registration records, which runs until Sept. 30. Source: Philippines News Agency