Comelec to accommodate all voter applicants in queue on Jan. 31

MANILA: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is ready to extend office hours during the last day of the voter registration period on Tuesday.

Comelec chairperson George Erwin Garcia said Monday that registration sites will accept applicants until all those queued have been served.

"They should extend as long as there are people, there are those still in line," he said in a statement.

Based on Comelec Resolution No. 10868 or the rules on the voter registration for the next Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), all Election Assistants (EAs) are directed to list down the names of persons waiting in line to file their applications for registration, and are within a 30-meter radius from the voter registration sites, at 3 p.m. of the last day of the registration period.

The applicants shall be called by announcing each name repeated three times in the order in which they were listed.

Any applicant, who is not present when his/her name is called, shall no longer be allowed to file his/her application for registration/transfer/reactivation.

On the other hand, if the applicant is present when his/her name is called, his/her application shall be processed and his/her biometrics data captured.

"The same shall continue, until all those listed shall have been processed. This procedure, shall be followed whether the Election Officer has issued queuing numbers or any other similar systems," said the resolution.

Voter registration activities resumed last Dec. 12, 2022.

The poll body said the voter registration period for the BSKE would no longer be extended

Source: Philippines News Agency