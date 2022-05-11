﻿Comelec thanks int’l observers for citing PH elections

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday thanked the international observers for acknowledging the recently concluded national and local elections.

“We really are very thankful for that. And that is the reason why we engaged in the law required an international certification entity,” Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said in a press conference in Pasay City.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price described the casting and counting of votes in the Philippines “to have been conducted in line with international standards and without significant incident.”

Laudiangco said the Comelec ensured that the entire electoral process, including the checking of transmission routers on top of the source code review, were all tested and certified, to bring clean and orderly election for the Filipinos.

“That’s why the international observers are really satisfied with the elections that we have been conducting,” he added.

The Comelec is also serving as the National Board of Canvassers for the canvassing of senatorial and party-list groups votes.

Source: Philippines News Agency