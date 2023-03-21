Comelec studying calls to push back COC filing period for BSKE

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is studying the proposal of lawmakers to push back the filing period of the Certificates of Candidacy (COCs) for the forthcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE). 'As previously stated by Chairman George Erwin Garcia, based on the statement of Senator Francis Tolentino and other honorable legislators, now the entire Commission en banc is studying this matter,' said Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco in a statement Tuesday. Laudiangco said the poll body is "weighing the importance of earlier preparations" as well as calls to bring the COC filing period closer to the Oct. 30 polls and the start of the election period where a ban on some activities would take effect. The statement was issued after Tolentino asked the Comelec to postpone the filing of candidacy for the BSKE to August instead of July. Parañaque City Representative Gus Tambunting also expressed opposition to the setting of the COC filing period for the upcoming village and youth polls. Tambunting said the early filing of COCs would result in an extended campaign or political season, which may lead to voter fatigue and disinterest. The poll body has set the period to file COCs on July 3 to 7, as stated in Resolution No. 10899. Comelec chairperson George Erwin Garcia earlier defended the poll body's decision to set the COC filing period at an earlier date. He said the measure would give the poll body enough time to accept and resolve disqualification and nuisance cases.

Source: Philippines News Agency