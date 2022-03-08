﻿Comelec starts training of NegOr teachers for poll duty

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Negros Oriental on Monday began a series of training for teachers who will be serving on the election board during the May 9 national and local elections.

Lawyer Lionel Marco Castillano, Comelec Negros Oriental provincial election supervisor-designate, told the Philippine News Agency that the training of teachers on the use of the vote-counting machines (VCMs) will be held in batches.

A total of 100 classes have been scheduled until March 31.

Each batch will comprise teachers from a cluster of towns/cities for the two-day training which includes actual use of the VCMs and an examination to be given by the Department of Science and Technology.

To be trained are the chairman and the poll clerk of each election board (formerly known as the board of election inspectors), Castillano said.

A total of 2,942 teachers are expected to attend the training to be held at two local hotels in this capital city, he added.

The first batch of trainees are teachers from Bindoy, Manjuyod, and Ayungon towns.

“We have to hold the training in batches because the teachers come from all over the province and we have to ensure their safety during the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic and it is impossible to bring them all together in one venue,” Castillano said in mixed English and Cebuano.

Last week, the Comelec trained 654 technical support staff and on April 4 and 5, the same training will be held for those comprising the Board of Canvassers in each local government unit, Castillano said.

Source: Philippines News Agency