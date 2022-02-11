﻿Comelec starts delivery of poll supplies to local hubs

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday announced that it has started the deployment of equipment, peripherals, forms, and supplies to be used for the May 9 elections.

In a statement, the poll body said election items that are being delivered from its warehouse in Sta. Rosa, Laguna to local hubs nationwide includes batteries for vote counting machines (VCMs) and ballot boxes.

The delivery of the external batteries is expected to be completed by March 31, while ballot boxes are expected to be at the local centers on April 10.

Also scheduled to start deliveries are the non-accountable forms and supplies on February 16, from the Comelec warehouse in Quezon City to the provincial and city treasurers in priority areas.

From April 2 to 19, the VCMs, consolidation and canvassing system (CCS) machines, and transmission equipment are set to be dispatched.

The official ballots and indelible ink coming from the National Printing Office in Quezon City, will be deployed to the city and municipal treasurers from April 20 to May 5.

The poll body added that notices have been given to all political parties, political candidates, party-list groups, and accredited citizens’ arms of the commission through the modes mandated by law.

Source: Philippines News Agency