Comelec sets deadlines for registration of political parties

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has set the deadlines for the filing of petitions for registration and coalition of political parties.

In Comelec Resolution No. 10689 released on Tuesday, the poll body scheduled separate dates for political parties who are looking to participate in next year’s elections to file their petitions.

Those who would like to file their petitions to register as political parties have until April 30, 2021, to submit their applications.

Meanwhile, the Comelec has set on May 31, 2021, the filing of petitions for registration of coalition of political parties.

“Now, therefore, the Commission on Elections by the power vested in it by the Constitution and other election laws, resolved, as it hereby resolved, to fix the period for filing petitions for registration of political parties and a coalition of political parties for the purposes of the May 09, 2022 National and Local Elections,” it said.

Petitions for registration may be submitted before the Clerk of the Commission.

Under Section 61 of the Omnibus Election Code, “Any organized group of persons seeking registration as a national or regional political party may file with the Commission a verified petition attaching thereto its constitution and by-laws, platforms or program of the government and such other relevant information as may be required in the Commission.”

After due notice and hearing, the poll body shall resolve the petition within 10 days from the date it is submitted for decision.