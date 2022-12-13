Comelec sees peak of voter registrants in coming weeks

MANILA: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said it expects voter registrants to peak in the coming weeks of the registration period or during the Christmas break.

“Come the second or third week, the numbers will peak. This is especially with many going home to their provinces to spend the holidays. Hopefully, they will take the opportunity to get registered as voters,” Comelec chairperson George Erwin Garcia said in a statement Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco urged the public to register early and not wait for the deadline.

“This early, we are already urging our countrymen to not wait for the final week of registration. Get registered early to avoid inconvenience,” he said in a separate statement.

Garcia assured that they are ready to handle the influx of registrants in the last days of the registration period.

“So that you won’t face long queues on the last days, take advantage of the opportunity to register early,” he said.

The voter registration period for the October 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) started on Monday and will run until Jan. 31, 2023.

The Comelec is expecting some 2 million new regular and youth voters to register.

