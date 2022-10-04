Comelec sees no harm in continued BSKE preps amid looming reset

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday said it sees nothing wrong with the continued preparations for the Dec. 5 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) amid the looming postponement of the polls to October next year.

“In truth, it is clear that we are not prohibited from preparing in advance for the elections. We can prepare early for the elections. This is why, initially, our plan is to really continue preparing,” Comelec chairperson George Erwin Garcia said in a radio interview.

Garcia noted that the supplies and paraphernalia to be bought for the December polls can still be used even if the polls are postponed to another date.

“We can still use them even though the elections are reset and postponed. Even though they state that Election Day is December 5, 2022, we can issue a resolution stating that these are the same ballots to be used for October 2023,” he said.

Garcia reiterated that their legal team is looking at possible implications of the looming postponement for them to be able to comply with government audit rules and regulations.

“If the elections are not pushing through, can we still pay our suppliers for the elections? We are looking at this if the law will still allow us,” he said.

The Senate and the House of Representatives have ratified the bill postponing the BSKE.

Once signed into law, the 2022 village and youth polls will be moved to the last Monday of October 2023. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency