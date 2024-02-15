Comelec sees 30K students to register at BU satellite list-up

LEGAZPI CITY: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) expects to cater to more than 30,000 students of Bicol University (BU) as it opens a two-day Special Satellite and Register Anywhere Project (SSARAP) inside the campus here next week. In an interview, Comelec-5 Regional Director Juana Valeza said Thursday that the SSRAP will be conducted from Feb. 19-20 at the BU East Campus Gymnasium. "The activity with the theme 'Kugos para sa mga Botante' will be a voter education and registration initiative to give and instill to the young generations the importance of participation in the democratic process. The activity will be open to all and expected to increase the registered voters in the province," Valeza said, as she noted that Comelec Commissioner George Garcia will lead the opening of the special list-up activity. Earlier this week, seven Register Anywhere Project (RAP) sites opened in the region to cater to new voter registration, reactivation, transfer within or from other areas, correction of entries, rei nstatement and transfer of registration from overseas to local. These sites are in Virac, Catanduanes; Sorsogon City in Sorsogon province; Masbate City, Masbate; Legazpi City, Albay; Daet, Camarines Norte; and Pili and Naga City in Camarines Sur. The requirements for voter registration are: must be a Filipino; at least 18 years of age on election day on May 12, 2025; a resident of the Philippines for at least one year and in the place wherein he/she proposes to vote for at least six months immediately preceding the 2025 midterm polls; and not otherwise disqualified by law. Source: Philippines News Agency